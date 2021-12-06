15 Yelp Reviews About The City Of Buffalo
Have you ever invited someone to visit you in Buffalo, and they said something like, "Oh, I don't know...you guys have a lot of snow, right?" Aaannd then they don't want to visit. Well, I...wblk.com
Have you ever invited someone to visit you in Buffalo, and they said something like, "Oh, I don't know...you guys have a lot of snow, right?" Aaannd then they don't want to visit. Well, I...wblk.com
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0