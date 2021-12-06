Palm Desert gas station reopens after overnight shooting

A shooting at a Palm Desert Chevron gas station left one person hospitalized early Monday morning.

The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said it received a call at 12:30 a.m. of a shooting that happened on Highway 111 and Plaza Way, across from the mall.

Deputies arrived to find evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims.

Deputies were then notified of an injured person who was being treated at a local hospital. The victim has been confirmed to be stable.

The sheriff's department closed the business for several hours while deputies conducted an investigation.

Deputies and a forensics truck cleared from the scene shortly before 5:00 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the injured person's identity or any suspect.

The investigation was said to be ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting was advised to contact the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

