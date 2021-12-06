How Is My Child Old Enough To Attend High School Homecoming?

My 5 year old relishes being naughty in school, and seems to have little care for the authority of the teachers. She keeps getting sent to the dean's office and put in time-out but she just doesn't seem to care or thinks it's funny. She likes to find "naughty" friends she rebels with in school. She's drawn on kids' tights, she's ripped other kid's drawings. She's not really like this at home and I wonder what we can do? For context, she spends equal time with her mom and dad, who co-parent and live in different houses. She does have a new sister with her dad. Her parents were the type of kids to never get sent to the principal's office, so this is unchartered territory for both of us. Help! — Kindergarten Chaos.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO