Congress & Courts

Infrastructure law includes millions for animal crossings

 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Motorists and truckers aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from the recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which includes the largest investment in road and bridges in a generation. Wildlife will experience a lifesaving benefit if states tap into some $350 million...

KTEN.com

What the New Infrastructure Law Means for the Fastener Industry

Originally Posted On: https://www.mudgefasteners.com/news/2021/11/24/what-the-new-infrastructure-law-means-for-the-fastener-industry. On November 15th, President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. With bipartisan support, the legislation invests in funding for roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, water systems and expanded broadband. Eric Hoplin, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) CEO, stated that “this legislation will help the wholesale distribution industry more efficiently move goods and materials across the country, benefitting both American businesses and consumers. Bipartisan collaboration results in great achievements for our country, and this investment in infrastructure is a victory for all Americans.” So, the question for our industry now is “What does this historic legislation mean for the fastener world?”
wunc.org

Bipartistan Infrastructure Law will bring historic investments to clean water, including PFAS mitigation

The Biden Administration’s recent infrastructure bill will provide billions of dollars to address drinking water contamination, including from emerging contaminants like PFAS. Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances are emerging contaminants that are strongly associated with negative health outcomes like cancers, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and decreased vaccine response. Although...
Nevada Current

Which states are ready to handle the influx of federal funds for expanding broadband?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The federal government is pouring billions of dollars into expanding broadband internet access. But it’s at the state level where the financial rubber meets the fiber-optic road. History suggests some states are ahead of the game while others will have to play catch-up. The recently signed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes significant funding to […] The post Which states are ready to handle the influx of federal funds for expanding broadband? appeared first on Nevada Current.
Valdosta Daily Times

SHARPER: Infrastructure law makes Georgia better

President Biden’s recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law will bring a slew of historic investments to Valdosta — and one of the most life-changing among them will even help us inside our homes. The bipartisan infrastructure law is set to deliver a huge investment in broadband infrastructure across Georgia that will...
Springfield News Sun

Infrastructure law expected to boost jobs, economy

The new $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law is viewed as a boon to the Dayton region and state, bringing jobs and economic development while helping to fix a range of longstanding infrastructure problems, including the Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River in Cincinnati. “The passage of the federal infrastructure...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

A bipartisan pair of senators on Wednesday called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work. At a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Sens. Martin Heinrich, (D-N.M.), and Roy Blunt, (R-Mo.), said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened species, relieve the […] The post Billions targeted to state wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
AFP

California readies for wave of out-of-state abortion-seekers

California is preparing to welcome an influx of people seeking abortions from across the country if the United States Supreme Court overturns the half-century old legal framework guaranteeing a woman's right to a termination. The FAB Council plan hopes to prepare California for this potential shift, and serve as a model for other states across the country.
CBS New York

City Council Passes Bill Requiring NYC Homeowners, Tenants Who List Properties For Short-Term Rentals To Register With City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big changes could be coming to the short-term rental market in New York City. The City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring companies like Airbnb and their hosts to register with the city. Homeowner Joy Williams says she legally rents out two of her central Harlem apartments on the website Airbnb. “It definitely helps me get by. It definitely helps me live in the city, in the street, since I moved here to go to business school,” she told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. But a crackdown is looming for thousands who illegally rent out their homes in the five boroughs. The City...
The Independent

Gavin Newsom says violent crime is worse in Texas than California but ‘I don’t see that on Fox News’

Governor Gavin Newsom deflected criticism over a recent wave of “smash-and-grab” robberies in California, pointing out that crime is also rising in states that don’t get as much attention in conservative corners like Fox News.The comment came during Wednesday’s episode of The View, where host Joy Behar asked the governor about the robberies after playing surveillance footage of some of them.“Critics in law enforcement blame this on your lax bail and theft policies, emboldening criminals,” Ms Behar said. “Okay, here’s your chance to tell us.”Mr Newsom quickly rejected that explanation.“They couldn’t even identify what they were referring to as...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Letter: Delaware must address housing security

It’s the holiday season and I have been spending more time with family and friends, eating delicious food and staying warm by the fireplace. I am grateful for the time with my friends and family, but I can’t help but think about those who don’t have the same financial and housing security that I do. Across Delaware, there is a shortage of affordable rental homes available. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates there is a shortage...
CBS Boston

Baker Concerned About ‘Red Tape’ Around $2,000 Bonuses For Massachusetts Essential Workers In ARPA Bill

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to sign the $4 billion American Rescue Plan Act spending bill passed by the Legislature last week. On Thursday, Baker told reporters that it’s not necessarily the price tag, but the ability to get some of those funds distributed quickly that gives him pause. “We’ve been talking. . . it’s a big bill, obviously. It’s got billions of dollars in it and a lot of complexity,” Baker said. “I think the thing we’re most concerned about at this point is not so much the money, but there’s a lot of red tape baked...
Erie Times News

Op-Ed: Use infrastructure funds to remove lead from drinking water

Compared to almost any other public health or environmental problem, the presence of toxic lead in drinking water is an easy one to fix. Congress is giving the country a chance to do so. Lead is almost never found naturally in water, instead we’ve been putting it there for the last thousand years by transporting drinking water through pipes made from it. Take away the lead pipe, and the lead rapidly disappears from the water. ...
