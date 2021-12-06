ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

United Rentals: Standing By My Call

By Daniel Jones
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I previously indicated that United Rentals offered an attractive upside for investors in the long run. One fairly small but booming industry for investors to consider buying into is the equipment rental space. Whether it be individuals doing home improvement projects or small companies that need sizable pieces of equipment, the...

seekingalpha.com



