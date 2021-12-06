United Rentals: Standing By My Call

Talkspace has been on a precipitous decline since it closed its go-public SPAC merger with Hudson Executive Investment Corp earlier this year. Talkspace (TALK) has found itself in a position that to state its collapse has been material would be an understatement. The floor has totally disintegrated and the company has been in free fall since it closed its go-public merger with Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Talkspace's common shares were cut in half, then half again. The market is now attempting to do this again. What went wrong? And is there a floor? Indeed, the company is now down 85% from its 52-week high with no respite as the broader market weakens on the back of fears over the new COVID-19 variant. That said, broader macro factors like the surge in inflation, end of year tax-loss selling, and the earlier than expected tapering by the Federal Reserve of its monetary expansion policies have also weighed down on the stock and dampened any broader appetite for a recovery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO