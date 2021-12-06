ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Omicron Variant Affecting the Worldwide Chemical Sentiment

industryglobalnews24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chemical sentiment all over the world has become bearish because of the onset of...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS. South African variant adds to crude oil price woes. SPR release augments price drop. The new COVID-19 variant has plagued financial markets on Friday causing mayhem with broad-based losses throughout most asset classes. Safe-havens were the only winners during midday trading and will likely remain until market close. Brent crude was roughly 6% down on the day (at the time of writing) due to contagion concerns around economic growth should the virus become a systemic risk. Demand forecasts may be revised lower should the new strain increase fourth wave complexities and further downward pressure on crude oil prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Omicron
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
CNBC

Oil extends gains on easing omicron fears, Iran delay

Brent crude futures rose 34 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.42 a barrel at 0124 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.92 a barrel, up 43 cents. Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Reliance Industries and TA'ZIZ Sign a 2 billion Dollar Chemical Production Partnership

Reliance Industries (RIL) is investing for the first time in West Asia. The company is putting its money in Chemical Derivatives Company (RSC) in Abu Dhabi. According to a statement released by RIL, the two companies have signed an agreement to launch TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, a partnership on producing chemicals at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Radiopharmaceutical Theragnostic Market was valued at US$ 1123.42 Mn in 2020 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.83% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Number of Cancer Cases Worldwide – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.
CANCER
FXStreet.com

Market update: Sentiment swings on Omicron news

Powell reiterates hawkishness, first case of Omicron confirmed in US – Stocks tank again under key technical levels, yields slip again, USD mixed. Erdogan sacks Fin Min – TRY new all-time lows, Apple iPhone 13 demand weakens, GSK anti-viral drug remains active vs. Omicron. USD (USDIndex 96.08) rotates through 96.00...
STOCKS
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
ndsuspectrum.com

Glaucoma predicted to affect 111.4 million people worldwide by 2040

Study finds glaucoma to be a significant healthcare burden in the US and worldwide. A 2020 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information showed approximately 80 million people worldwide were affected by the sight-stealing disease, glaucoma. By 2040 that number will reach an estimated 111.8 million. “Based on our...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
DailyFx

Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar

Market confidence has been hit by news of the Omicron strain of coronavirus but it appears less deadly than feared and that should improve sentiment. Stocks, the US Dollar and the prices of other assets that heave weakened should therefore rally before too long. Trader confidence to recover. Trader confidence...
MARKETS
TravelDailyNews.com

Survey of U.S. adults shows Omicron variant is more likely to affect travel decisions of the vaccinated than the unvaccinated

KANSAS CITY, MO – MMGY Global’s latest survey of U.S. adults revealed that 45% of respondents who are familiar with the Omicron variant are less likely to travel in the next three months because of related concerns. Interestingly, unvaccinated travelers’ intentions appear to be far less impacted than those of the vaccinated. The survey found 39% of vaccinated adults familiar with Omicron say news of the variant has no impact on their likelihood to travel in the next three months, while the majority (71%) of those who are unvaccinated say this news does not impact their likelihood to travel.
TRAVEL
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Aerosol Disinfectant Market 2021- Know the Analysis and Trends

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the aerosol disinfectant market during the 2021-2029 period. The global market stood at a valuation of US$ 5813.81 Mn in 2020, and AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 6% over the period of next eight years owing to rising hygienic lifestyle and pandemic conditions, which are leading to greater incidences of infection around the world. Furthermore, the growing need for disinfecting surfaces/objects in the midst of pandemic is anticipated to propel the market growth over the years.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Survey Reveals the Decline of support for populist sentiment across Europe

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, support for populist sentiment in Europe has been continuously declining in the last three years with fewer people believing in the key statements designed for its measurement. The annual populism tracker of the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project has shown this decreasing support across ten countries in Europe.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy