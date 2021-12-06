Omicron Variant Affecting the Worldwide Chemical Sentiment

Cancer arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-stage process that generally progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Cancer pain can arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue. There are various risk factors that cause cancer such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, air pollution and rise in chronic infection in low and middle income countries. The developing countries are at higher risk for prevalence of cancer. The environmental factors such as smog over cities, polluted drinking water, chemical in food, poor air quality are some of the few exposures in the environment that may cause cancer. The rapid changes in lifestyle and environmental factors are largely responsible for common cancers which are more prevalent in Western countries. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide resulting in 10 million deaths globally. Radiopharmaceutical drugs are being increasingly used for cancer treatment, predominantly due to its ability to destroy specific diseases cells using high intensity radionuclides. These factors are boosting the demand of the global radiopharmaceutical theragnostic market worldwide.

