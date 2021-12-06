ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Omicron fears drag down US growth forecast

stlouisnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs has downgraded its US economic growth forecast for 2022 from a previously expected 4.2% to 3.8%. The outlook was cut due to rising risks and uncertainty around the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. According...

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

