Congress & Courts

Medics slam Rep. Matt Gaetz for saying COVID-19 is the best way to protect against getting COVID-19

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rUpJ_0dFBa5ak00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FrZy_0dFBa5ak00
Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz told OAN that getting COVID-19 provides the best protection against catching it.
  • Data shows that unvaccinated people are more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
  • Critics slammed Gaetz's comments, with one doctor saying: "His words are killing people."

​​Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has been criticized after he cast doubt on the need for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that contracting the virus gives the best protection against it.

"The best vaccine we've found is mother nature's vaccine. It's contracting the virus," Gaetz told the far-right One America News Network . "That is what has provided the greatest protection, the most durable protection, over the longest period of time."

The interview was first aired in November, but was reshared on Twitter by the journalist Aaron Rupar on Saturday.

Medical professionals have since slammed Gaetz's comments.

"His words are killing people," Dr. Rob Davidson, the executive chairman of the Committee to Protect Health Care, tweeted Saturday.

Holden Thorp, a professor of chemistry and medicine at Washington University in St. Louis, tweeted : "Matt Gaetz is not an immunologist. #misinformation."

And Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, tweeted : "'Mother Nature' — incredibly dangerous and reckless advice."

The CNN White House correspondent Phil Mattingly also called Gaetz's claim "dangerous."

"Since the vaccines became widely available, the rate of dying from COVID is 50% higher in red states, than in blue states," he told the network "For the Record" show on Sunday, referring to a NPR study published Sunday.

"Even on the most base cynical level you would think that these Republican politicians would want to keep their constituents, their voters, alive."

While Gaetz was criticized for discouraging vaccine uptake, in general, antibodies generated by the body after contracting any COVID-19 for the first time provide a strong defense against catching it a second time.

However, vaccinations greatly reduce the risk of catching or falling severely ill from viruses like COVID-19 in the first place.

There is also no indication that natural immunity outperforms immunity from vaccines in the case of COVID-19 to date, contrary to Gaetz's comments.

Data published in September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that unvaccinated people are 11 times more at risk of death from the Delta coronavirus variant than those who are vaccinated.

It is not yet known how the current COVID-19 vaccines work against the Omicron variant of the virus , which is currently spreading across the world. However, vaccines reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, and the CDC has urged people to get vaccinated or get their booster shots in the wake of Omicron's spread.

When reached for comment, a representative for Gaetz emailed a tweet from the congressman, which cited Insider's email, that said: "Natural infection immunity remains the strongest immunity from COVID on Earth. Natural immunity deniers are either Big Pharma, corrupted by Big Pharma, or funded by the advertisements of Big Pharma."

As of last Friday, COVID-19 has killed more than 784,000 people in the US, according to the CDC . As of the same day, 59.9% of the US has been fully vaccinated.

Gaetz, who has not disclosed publicly whether he is vaccinated, has previously expressed support for vaccines in some cases.

"There are people like my own parents, who, for them, they're a little older, they've got other complicated medical conditions and it was the smart decision for them and for people in that circumstance where it makes sense," he said during an August episode of his podcast, "Firebrand with Matt Gaetz."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 445

iknowtruthismine
6d ago

Somebody please put a cork in both ends of his 60 odd feet of his digestive tract so we don't have to guess which end is spewing $#!+ .

Reply(84)
104
Eunique
6d ago

The stupidity of these politicians is astounding. What's worse is the dumb electorate that keeps voting them in. Our politicians are a reflection of our society.

Reply
51
Eileen Carter Kilgallon
6d ago

Matt Gaetz is courting Trump's base of followers who are refusing the vaccines and giving extremely dangerous advice! This fantasy land these people are living in is absolutely ridiculous and people like Gaetz are perpetuating the problem. He doesn't belong in Congress!

Reply(5)
48
