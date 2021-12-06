10 COVID-19 cases identified on New Orleans-bound cruise ship

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 has docked in New Orleans. Local news outlets confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had arrived in the city. The Louisiana Department of Health said in a late Saturday news release that over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. Norwegian Cruise Line said all of the identified COVID-19 cases involved people without symptoms. Norwegian said each person on board was being tested for the coronavirus before disembarking. Officials said anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO