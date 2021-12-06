ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Surgeon General Just Said if You Should Postpone Your Holidays

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXJzg_0dFBYIyg00
Getty Images

Traveling during this holiday season already had some risk due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is still responsible for tearing through much of the USA currently. Now, a new variant, Omicron, has appeared like the Grinch, ready to spoil everything—and, since it's "more transmissible," maybe put you at risk. While it's still too early be be anything but "concerned"—don't panic, say experts—Surgeon General Vivek Murthy appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, with host Margaret Brennan, to say how this will affect your holidays. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

Surgeon General Said Here's What's Being Looked At, When it Comes to Omicron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lu5N4_0dFBYIyg00
iStock

"We're still learning a lot about the Omnicon variant," said Dr. Murthy. "We've detected a couple of dozen cases here in the United States. There are a number of countries around the world, which have now found normal crime, but this is actually the pattern that we see with these variants. They start and they're discovered in one place, and then they quickly spread around the world. The important thing is, as we work hard to gain answers to the three critical questions Omicron, about its transmissibility, its severity, and its response to our vaccines and therapeutics. It's critical that people know we do have tools that we can use right now to protect ourselves against this variant and against the Delta variant, which is still the predominant variant in the United States. And those include getting vaccinated, getting boosted."

2

Surgeon General Said This About Your Holiday Plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T25Jy_0dFBYIyg00
Shutterstock

Brennan said we're all fatigued and here comes another new variant; what would Murthy say to people who made holiday plans? "Well, first I understand that fatigue," said Murthy. "We've been at this for 22 months as a country and that the prospect of another variant I know can be exhausting and frustrating to many people out there. And I get that when I want to say to everyone is that we are not back in March 2020. We are not at the beginning of this pandemic back at square one. We have learned a tremendous amount about how to gather safely, just take this thing last Thanksgiving. For example, I think about Halloween this year. I took my children trick or treating for Halloween, many families gathered for Thanksgiving things that they didn't do last year…."

Brennan interjected that those gatherings were leading to infections.

"Well, what we do know is that people use the tools that we have, that you can actually gather with much, much less risk," said Murthy, who said the challenge is "that we have millions of people who are still unvaccinated, which poses a risk to their lives, but also poses an increased risk of transmission." You need to get vaccinated or boosted, "you use testing judiciously before you gather, you gather in well ventilated spaces and use masks. Whenever you can in public indoor spaces, your risk can be quite low and your holidays can be quite fulfilling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P1Lr_0dFBYIyg00
iStock

"For Americans at home right now, should they just put on their cloth mask or do they need to go buy an N95 because of these new variants and expected uptick?" asked Brennan. "Well, what we've seen throughout the COVID pandemic is a better quality masks lead to better quality protection. You know, if you wear a cloth mask properly, then you can get a go out of protection. If you upgrade to a K95 or an N95 in certain circumstances that can give you even more protection."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7YyM_0dFBYIyg00
Shutterstock

A restriction on travel from South Africa "was put in place, these restrictions and travel first because they were in the growing number of rapid growing number of cases that were found in South Africa and the travel restrictions, they don't permanently keep the variant out," admitted Dr. Murthy. They "can buy you some time they can buy you some time to do important things." But, said Brennan, Omicron is now in tons of countries. So why target South Africa? "If you look at this, we're in a very different situation than we were in the beginning of the pandemic when travel restrictions were put in place. And one of the big differences is that we have travel measures, safety measures that actually are helping reduce your risk," said Murthy. "And those include guaranteeing that people get on international flights are vaccinated and pre-travel testing that we use the time to actually strengthen those travel measures. The CDC announced that it's going to be shortening that window to 24 hours. We use that time to backstage millions of more Americans, but listen, the bottom line is these are meant to be temporary measures. Nobody wants them to be on for any longer than they need to be. And that's why we are continuously reevaluating them so that we can get them off. As soon as it's appropriate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36regP_0dFBYIyg00
Shutterstock

Follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—get vaccinated ASAP; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, don't travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 3

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said How to Stay Your Safest Against Omicron

Better safe than sorry: That's the advice virus experts are giving about Omicron, the new COVID variant that seems to be quite transmissible, and may or may not be more dangerous than Delta. Until we know how bad it is, use precaution. Exactly what do you need to do, and what do you need to know about Omicron? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed all at yesterday's COVID press conference. Read on for all 5 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Margaret Brennan
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Surgeon General#Omicron#Covid#Omnicon
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Gather Before Doing This

While there were countless warnings made to cancel celebrations this time last year, health officials have largely already given the green light for holiday gatherings this winter. In fact, millions already traveled to join family and friends for get-togethers this Thanksgiving. But now that a new variant is circulating, it feels like everything is back up in the air. The Omicron variant has already been detected in 20 states, according to The New York Times, and experts have said it is almost certainly circulating in other parts of the country as well. While officials are not yet putting their foot down on Christmas and New Year's celebrations, some are giving new advice on how to gather more safely in light of this potentially more infectious new variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Surgeon General issues advisory on Youth Mental Health

(Washington, DC) -- The U.S. Surgeon General is out with a rare public health advisory today concerning mental health challenges among younger Americans. The warning from Dr. Vivek Murthy also serves as an urgent call to action to tackle what he sees as an emerging crisis that's only being made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. He cites research showing symptoms of anxiety and depression among youths have doubled since the coronavirus first hit. Attempted suicides have also risen.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy