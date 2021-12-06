ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker critically injured in incident at large warehouse used by Food Lion near Dunn

By Rodney Overton
 6 days ago

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker was critically injured during an incident Saturday at a large warehouse used by Food Lion grocery stores near Dunn in Harnett County.

The incident was reported early Saturday at the facility just south of Dunn off Long Branch Road near Interstate 95, officials said.

Valley Proteins investigating safety procedures after death of 2 workers in Fayetteville

The large warehouse is owned by ADUSA Distribution. The company said the worker was involved in an “accident” but did not release any other information.

Fire officials said a man was injured and first taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital before he was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

The 1.3 million square feet warehouse, which employs 1,200 workers, ships items to more than 200 Food Lion stores, according to Food Lion. The warehouse opened in 1987 and was damaged by a tornado in 2011.

“Our thoughts are with our associate who was involved in this accident, and his family during this difficult time,” Christy Phillips-Brown, a spokesperson on behalf of ADUSA Distribution, said in an email.

The company said it was investigating the incident.

No other information was released.

