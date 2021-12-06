ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Even Makes Novelty Earrings Look Cool

By Alice Newbold
Vogue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest-dressed woman of the year Zendaya deserves a special kind of medal for making the unthinkable look cool: cobweb earrings. The Spider-Man star took one for the team at a No Way Home photocall in London, by promoting the superhero movie wearing jewellery that sang of the Spiderverse. No mean feat...

Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Makes Spines Tingle in Gold Metal Dress & Louboutin Heels at Ballon D’Or Ceremony

Zendaya brought electrifying style to the Ballon D’Or Ceremony in Paris this week. The “Euphoria” star hit the red carpet with boyfriend Tom Holland on Monday evening. The event honors the top soccer player in the world from the past year for their accomplishments — 20201’s recipient was Lionel Messi, marking his seventh win. For the occasion, Zendaya dipped into the Roberto Cavalli archives for a dress from the brand’s fall 2000 collection. The sleek black number appeared conservative at first, due to its high neckline, long skirt and sleeves. However, When Zendaya turned around she revealed its surprise statement: gold metal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Balenci Baby’ in Strapless Gown and Stiletto Boot Pants

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga era is continuing—this time, with a dramatic and glamorous outfit. Kardashian posed for an at-home photoshoot on Instagram, decked in head-to-toe Balenciaga. The “Selfish” author nonchalantly wore a strapless gown with a flowing skirt, fully covered in black sequins. The style also featured a daring thigh-high slit. Kardashian paired the look with Balenciaga’s oversized crystal ring, crystal link earrings and angular sunglasses. “Balenci Baby,” she captioned the series. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) When it came to shoes, Kardashian naturally opted for one of the year’s most unique trends—the boot pant....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Jennifer Aniston's Choice of Water Bottle Nearly Distracted Us From Her $3,300 Princess Diana-Inspired Bag

Jennifer Aniston sightings are rare, and Jennifer Aniston sightings featuring Fiji water are rarer. She likely influenced you to buy some Smartwater at some point during her 12-year spokesperson tenure, meaning this water bottle choice was an accessory switch-up that was a decade in the making. But that's not the part of her '90s-esque outfit we're here to talk about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Puts New Twist on Little Black Dress in Blazer and Platform Pumps on ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande reinvented the little black dress look on “The Voice” last night. The “Thank U, Next” singer took business-wear and transformed it into fabulous glam attire for the show. The star sported an oversized black blazer with cross-body buttons and loose-fitting sleeves and made it into the perfect mini dress. She added some more flair to the outfit with a satin bow, which she wore in her hair on top of her ponytail as well as a pair of large crystal-embellished stud earrings. The “Side to Side” singer elevated the look with her footwear. She took to the trends with her shoes...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Commands Attention In Yellow Quilted Bandeau & Skirt With Hidden Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Winnie Harlow made sure to make her presence known tonight as she attend the 2021 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. For one of the biggest nights on the British style agenda, Harlow arrived on the red carpet wearing a daring three-piece ensemble. Just like a model would, she confidently posed in one of the most striking looks of the night. The Canadian model made sure to dress for the temperature and the occasion. Harlow’s three-piece outfit consisted of a padded bandeau complete with a long skirt that covered her pumps. She completed the monochromatic look with some puffy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Serves Us Spider Web Earrings and Thigh-High Boots Dripping With Jewels

With Spider-Man: No Way Home premiering on Dec. 17, it's just the start of Zendaya's inspired press tour looks for the third film of the franchise, dreamed up and brought to fruition with the help of Image Architect Law Roach. The duo worked with the Roberto Cavalli team to repurpose a gold spine-like gown from the 2000s archives for an appearance in Paris, and now they've selected a spring/summer 2022 Alexander McQueen look straight off the runway for a photo call at The Old Sessions House in London.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Looks Frosty in a Sparkly Skirt and White Lashes at 2021 Jingle Ball

2021’s Jingle Ball is here and just in time for the holidays. The event brings together some of the most talented musical acts from around the world. This year’s Jingle Ball features stars like Lil Naz X, Saweetie, Charli D’Amelio, Nicky Hilton and so many more, performing live at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10. Guests began to arrive on the red carpet in a steady stream, showing off their most fabulous winter ensembles fit for any Christmas party. Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore had heads turning with an unexpected look that focused heavily on certain elements in the...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Simone & Cecil Whitmore Rock Glam Holiday Outfits for a Festive Night Out

Simone Whitmore and husband Cecil Whitmore are ringing in the holidays in style. The Married to Medicine couple recently stepped out to celebrate the season in stunning and festive fashion. On December 9, Simone captured the couple’s glamorous holiday looks on Instagram. As showcased in the snapshot below, Simone looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Dakota’s London Look Is Off-Duty Style Done Right

Dakota Johnson’s fashionable turns on the red carpet have been met with much fanfare, but her off-duty outfits are just as stylish. “Classic, minimal” and “elegant”, is how her stylist Kate Young describes Dakota’s effortless approach, sprinkled with “just a little bit of fashion for day”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Refuses To Be Separated From Her Balenciaga

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Balenciaga right now. From her hosting slot on Saturday Night Live, during which she served three consecutive looks by Demna Gvasalia, to Paris Hilton’s wedding – the Skims founder has been spotted wearing an array of the house’s signature looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION

