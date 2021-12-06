ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Nehammer is sworn in as Austria's third chancellor in two months

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Designated Chancellor and leader of the People's Party (OVP) Karl Nehammer attends the swearing-in ceremony of a new government at Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Austrian conservative Karl Nehammer was sworn in on Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, succeeding career diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, who took office on Oct. 11.

Nehammer, previously interior minister, takes over as head of the government days after senior members of his conservative People's Party (OVP) picked him to succeed Sebastian Kurz as OVP leader.

Kurz announced last week that he was leaving politics, prompting his close ally Schallenberg to say he too would quit.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

