Energy prices turn sharply higher

By Al Kluis
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and...

www.agriculture.com

capitalpress.com

Soaring fertilizer prices boost profits for manufacturers (copy)

The surge in fertilizer prices that’s squeezing farm profits is boosting the bottom line of major nitrogen, phosphate and potash manufacturers so far this year. Several fertilizer producers recently reported bullish financial results to investors and predicted that global economic factors bode well for their continued strong performance — meaning prices will stay high.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Mixed to Lower

Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. wheat stocks seen higher as export competition rises

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic wheat stocks will be bigger than previously forecast as overseas demand for U.S. supplies wanes due to improved outlooks for production in key export competitors such as Australia, Russia and Canada, the government said on Thursday. The report could ease concerns over global food...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 12-14 cents, soybeans down 7-8 cents, corn down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight as favorable conditions across the southern hemisphere ease supply concerns amid strong global demand. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract dropped to its 50-day moving average overnight, its lowest since Nov. 30. * U.S. exporters sold 239,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up from the previous week, but down 27% from the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 50,000 to 400,000 million tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 22.1 million tonnes of wheat in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said, up from its previous estimate of 20.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 wheat crop is expected to reach 7.811 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 7.689 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 6.235 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 13-1/2 cents at $7.81 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 13-1/4 cents lower at $7.98-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $10.28 a bushel. CORN - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Corn futures were mostly unchanged overnight, ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report. * Exporters sold 1,132,500 tonnes of corn the week ended Dec. 2, up 11% from the previous week and 2% above the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 600,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Brazil's 2021/2022 corn crop is expected to reach 117.181 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 116.712 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 87.049 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Argentine corn farmers are set for a late season planting blitz to avoid possible dryness over the months ahead, a strategy expected to propel both a record harvest and record exports. * March corn last traded 1/2 cent lower at $5.86-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 7 to 8 cents per bushel * Soybeans dipped overnight, pressured by a strengthening Brazilian soybean crop forecast, though strong export sales eased losses. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract dipped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * Exporters sold 280,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations; 140,000 tonnes for the 2021/2022 marketing year and 140,000 tonnes for the 2022/2023 marketing year, the USDA said. * Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop is expected to reach 142.789 million tonnes, according to state agency CONAB, versus 142.009 million tonnes in the agency's previous forecast and 137.321 million tonnes in 2020/2021. * Exporters sold 1,637,900 tonnes of soybeans the week ended Dec. 2, up 54% from the previous week and 27% more than the previous four-week average. Analysts estimated 1 million to 1.7 million tonnes. * January soybeans last traded 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.54-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-month low as USDA projects larger world crop; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slumped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast larger-than-expected global production and stocks in a monthly report that reinforced a recent spate of bearish news. Corn and soybean futures tracked wheat lower, but promptly rebounded from...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: WASDE Report Cracks Wheat Prices Lower

March contracts of all three U.S. wheats suffered double-digit losses Thursday, pressured by USDA’s latest estimates, a higher U.S. dollar and bearish commodity board. Row crops survived USDA’s latest round of estimates with small gains. March corn closed up 4 1/2 cents and July corn was up 3...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures climb as pork prices bounce from lows, slaughter accelerates

CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded on Thursday from four sessions of losses, amid an accelerating slaughter pace and indications that pork prices may be near a bottom following a prolonged slide, traders said. The daily hog slaughter was slower-than-normal earlier this week, which...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EU sees biofuel consumption fall by 2031, palm oil imports slump

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Biofuel consumption in the European Union is set to fall by 2031 as road transport moves away from fossil fuel, while palm oil imports would plummet, slashed by stricter environment regulation, the European Commission said on Thursday. In its 2021-2031 Agricultural Outlook, the Commission projected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Eases Lower on Neutral Data

The cotton market ended Thursday slightly lower, despite neutral to friendly supply-demand numbers. Essentially, USDA kept domestic ending stocks unchanged at 3.40 million bales, but did slash world carryout some 1.20 million bales. The report somewhat underscored the situation whereby the difficulty of exporting U.S. cotton is resulting in domestic...
AGRICULTURE
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Looks Set to Pull Back

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday, only to break down rather significantly and show signs of extreme weakness. By doing so, the market looks as if it is probably going to test the 200 day EMA underneath, which currently sits at the $69.21 level. Whether or not we break down below there is a completely different question, but it is worth noting that the $73 level has been a bit like a brick wall, and therefore I think at the very least we have a pullback coming.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

WASDE Oilseeds: Soy Oil Production Raised on Higher Extraction Rate

Total U.S. oilseed production for 2021/22 is forecast at 130.3 million tons, up slightly due to an increase for cottonseed. Soybean supply and use projections for 2021/22 are unchanged from last month. Although soybean crush is unchanged, soybean oil production is raised on a higher extraction rate. With increased soybean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices on track for biggest weekly gain since August

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices were on track for their biggest weekly gain since late August, with market sentiment buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth and fuel demand. The Brent and WTI benchmarks were both on course for gains of...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices retreat from a 2-week high

Crude-oil prices traded lower Thursday, with a three day rally on the line for U. S. oil a day after prices finished at a two-week high. Restrictions recently imposed in parts of the world to combat the omicron variant of coronavirus were being blamed for putting some pressure on energy demand and crude oil prices. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday recommended remote work where possible and advocated mask-wearing in public venues.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures drop on U.S. weather view; corn, soy rise

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade winter wheat futures fell 1.7% on Wednesday as forecasts for mild temperatures and some rain in key growing areas raised hopes that the crop will be in good condition before it heads into dormancy, traders said. "U.S. weather for wheat looks...
AGRICULTURE

