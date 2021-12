Hospitals have been told to increase their critical care capacity for Covid patients to cope with a surge in demand this winter due to the omicron variant, The Independent can reveal. Some areas of the country are already operating with just one per cent of beds available, as the new strain of the virus takes over from delta to become the dominant Covid variant. NHS leaders have been told to prepare for an expected mid-January peak in Covid admissions, with the health service potentially having to implement its highest “black alert” level even earlier in the new year. It...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 HOURS AGO