Setbacks and responses have been the theme of Arsenal’s season thus far. If they can repeat that feat, as they did against Newcastle after the Liverpool loss, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to do something they’ve struggled with so far this season, winning on the road. To date, Arsenal has two road league wins, 2-0 over Leicester City and 1-0 over Burnley. To keep pressure on West Ham and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham behind them in the race for fourth they have to find a way to take full points from these difficult away fixtures.

