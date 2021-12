The 2021-22 college football bowl season will begin on Dec. 17 with the 2021 Bahamas Bowl between Toledo and MTSU. Over the course of 25 days, college football fans will be treated to 44 games. That all culminates in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 10, and the four semifinalists are Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan and Georgia. Top-ranked Alabama has been a force in the CFP and it is the largest favorite on the college football bowl schedule over No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO