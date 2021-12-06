ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel news – latest: UK travel testing changes and red list updates set to begin

By Helen Coffey and Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YiUTG_0dFBUPU100

The UK government tightened testing requirements for inbound travel once again over the weekend.

From Tuesday, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test within two days of arrival. They must self-isolate until a negative result is returned.

The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.

In addition, Nigeria was added to the red list from 4am on Monday. The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus following 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.

Elsewhere, Thailand has pushed back easing its own travel entry requirements in response to the omicron variant.

All arrivals will now have to take a PCR test shortly after entering Thailand, while travellers from seven countries are barred from entry.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Travel to the UK: latest advice for overseas arrivals

International visitors arriving in England from overseas are subject to, for the most part, the same rules as UK residents – if they were immunised in a country with a vaccine programme recognised by our Government. The rules for all countries, other than those on the red list, now depend...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

UK Red List Changes kick in with Nigeria being added

Well, here we go again, with the UK Red List Changes coming into effect. As you all are aware, Nigeria joins the red list. The full Red List at the time of this change going live includes:. Angola – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/angola. Botswana – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/botswana. Eswatini – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/eswatini. Malawi – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/malawi. Mozambique...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Pcr Testing#Uk#Omicron
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Latest adjustments to state’s travel quarantine list announced

Another change has been announced to the state’s travel quarantine list as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve worldwide. Barbados, Croatia, Faroe Islands and Georgia have been removed from the list, while Belgium, Czechia, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Netherlands and Slovakia have all been added. Unvaccinated residents need to quarantine if they...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Travellers to England face pre-departure tests as Nigeria added to red list

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said ministers moved swiftly after receiving new data about the spread of the Omicron variant. All travellers arriving in England will be required to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test – while Nigeria is being added to the Government’s travel red list, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSN News

KDHE updates travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has updated its travel quarantine list to remove the countries of Barbados, Croatia, Faroe Islands and Georgia while adding the countries of Belgium, Czechia, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Netherlands and Slovakia to the travel quarantine list. An unvaccinated individual should quarantine if they meet the following criteria:  Traveled on or after Nov. 4 to Slovenia.  […]
TOPEKA, KS
BoardingArea

Easy Guide To Complicated UK Travel Rules & Testing

I’ve bounced back and forth between the US and UK this year more than a handful of times, and spent more than 28 days in isolation over the course of the year in doing so. I’ve also taken more covid-19 tets than I could begin to count. Tests and forms...
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Ireland advises daily testing for travellers from the UK

People going travelling across the Irish Sea are requested to take daily lateral flow tests for five consecutive days once they arrive in Ireland. The Irish government announced the new guidance which is in addition to the pre-departure tests. The first of the new post-arrival lateral flow tests must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Review

COVID-19 test time changes for international travelers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised the Global Testing Order to shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States. This revision strengthens already robust protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Travelers Prepare As New COVID-19 Testing Rules Set to Begin

Starting Monday, all international travelers including U.S. citizens will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 hours before departure on any flight headed to the U.S. coronavirus Dec 5. At the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport, most of the passengers, who are starting a round trip...
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

The true cost of the travel red list – and why it’s pointless anyway

Last December, our family broke the law so that my granny could spend her last Christmas on Earth with the ones she loved. My aunt, who under any other circumstances wouldn’t so much as run a stop sign in an emergency, agonised for days about the decision before finally caving to her 87-year-old mother’s pleadings and bundling her into the car from her dark flat in London to my home in the Essex countryside on Christmas Eve, terrified at any moment that they would stopped, arrested and fined.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: All travellers to test before departure to UK in bid to curb variant spread

New travel rules have been announced in the government’s latest bid to prevent the spread of the new omicron variant. Health secretary Sajid Javid announced the new rules on Twitter Saturday night, while also urging people to get the vaccine.From 4am Monday morning, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria, which will be added to the Red List, will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.From 4am Tuesday morning anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.Elsewhere,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid level 4 alert raised following rapid increase in omicron cases

The UK’s Covid alert level has been raised from Level 3 to Level 4 amid concern about the spread of the new omicron variant of the disease. In a joint statement on Sunday evening (12 December) the chief medical officers and NHS England said they had recommended this action given the fast rise in omicron cases recorded.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy