Public Safety

Florida man stabs co-worker to death after she refuses his advances, police say

By Arpan Rai
 6 days ago

A man in Florida who stabbed his co-worker to death after she declined his unsolicited advances has been charged with second-degree murder, officials said.

Twenty-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani attacked his coworker Delfina Pan with a knife last week after showing up at her home unannounced, police told the Miami Herald .

Mr Mariani and Pan, who are both reported to be Argentinian, worked together at the Kansas Bar and Grill restaurant and she is understood to have repeatedly turned down his requests to go on a date.

Miami Beach police said he turned up at Pan’s house in North Beach late on Monday 29 November “uninvited, and waited for the victim”.

When Pan reached her apartment, Mr Mariani asked her to let him enter the apartment, which she refused to do, police said citing the witness account of an unnamed neighbour.

He then “produced a knife” and stabbed the victim “without being provoked,” the neighbour told police, according to the Miami Herald .

Mr Mariani then ripped off his shirt and stabbed himself in the upper chest, according to the neighbour.

Police said his self-inflicted stab was non-fatal. Upon reaching the scene of crime, officers said they found the accused lying wounded on top of his victim.

Both were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. Mr Mariani is reportedly recovering from his wound.

The Miami Beach police had earlier confirmed the killing on Tuesday in a tweet but said the incident was “domestic related”, citing preliminary information.

The knife used in the killing was apparently taken from the Kansas Bar and Grill restaurant, police said.

The Independent

The Independent

