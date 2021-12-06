ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What Dan Campbell Yelled At Jared Goff After Lions’ Walk-Off TD

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They did it. The Detroit Lions finally did it. At long last, Dan Campbell on Sunday earned his first win as an NFL head coach. The Lions came out on top in thrilling...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllLions

Lions' Dan Campbell Understands Criticism of Job Performance

After faltering on national television against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been under a heavy amount of scrutiny for his team's sloppy and undisciplined play. In front of a nationally televised audience, Detroit's roster was undisciplined, and took several penalties, especially holding calls on offense...
NFL
AllLions

Three Holding Calls against Bears Blamed on Quarterback Jared Goff

For the Detroit Lions, there is no playoff appearance or divisional crown to play for. Winless through the season’s first 11 games, coach Dan Campbell and company are forced to relay a message to the players inside the locker room as they gear up for the final six games. “The...
NFL
The Oakland Press

Lions Roundtable: Is it too soon to judge Dan Campbell?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether it’s too soon to judge first-year Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and more. 1. Have the recent criticisms of Dan Campbell and the coaching staff been fair?. Vito Chirco: Yes. The last three games have all been winnable, and the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Ford Field#Nbc Sports#Goff And Co
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell wants the Lions playing spoiler now

Plenty of teams remain in the hunt for playoff spots in the NFC, but the Lions are not one of them. At 0-10-1, the Lions are trying to avoid the second winless season in franchise history and they’ll be making that bid against some of the teams who still have postseason aspirations. That includes the Vikings, who are on tap in Week 13, and head coach Dan Campbell would like to see his team douse their hopes this weekend.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell's sideline celebration after the Lions finally won a game was so good

Losing stinks. Nobody knows that more than everyone involved with the Detriot Lions, who hadn’t won a NFL game since Dec. 6, 2020. That’s 364 days, which is a long time!. Well, things got better for Detroit on Sunday as Jared Goff recovered from a very bad fumble and led the team to a dramatic victory with a TD pass after time had expired. It was an incredible ending to a long win streak that must have been rough for the Lions and their fans.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell: Decision to Call Plays Is 'Best' for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is entering his fourth week as the team’s play-caller, taking over the duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in the team’s Week 10 tie with Pittsburgh. He evaluated himself when speaking with Detroit media members. “Certainly, I can be better,” Campbell said. “It’s been three...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell gives latest injury update on Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Dan Campbell said on Friday that D’Andre Swift is probably a week away from playing again. “Right now, I feel like he may be a week away,” Campbell told reporters. “I’m hoping that as a matter of fact. He’s still pretty sore, but he’s getting better. He’s improving. But we’ll see, we’ll see where it goes here. I’ll know a lot more tomorrow. You just see how he feels day in and day out. But as of right now, he’s pretty tender.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions first win game ball to Oxford community

Just minutes after his first win as Detroit Lions head coach, there was something bigger than football at the forefront of Dan Campbell’s mind Sunday afternoon—the Oxford community. Shortly after beating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 in an exciting, dramatic fashion—one might expect a first-year coach would come bounding up to...
NFL
Morning Sun

Dan Campbell: Winning ‘takes a weight off’

After a last-second touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Detroit Lions threw their hands in the air and rushed the field. The score cemented their first win, a 29-27 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings. It’s the first win of the Dan Campbell era. It’s a big...
NFL
Daily Herald

Lions coach Dan Campbell says many players have flu bug

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice because coach Dan Campbell said 'œthere's a lot," of players with flu-related illnesses. 'œIt's not COVID," Campbell said Wednesday. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and...
NFL
97.5 NOW FM

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions Actually Won a Game

The Detroit Lions finally won a football game under the mentorship of first-year head coach Dan Campbell. This season has been a complete failure, to say the least. I’m sure the players are doing everything they can do, but they just aren’t that good. Sure, they have had...
NFL
Sporting News

Lions overcome questionable call by Dan Campbell to stun Vikings for first win

Dan Campbell nearly blew the Lions' chances of beating the Vikings in Week 13. Detroit led for a majority of Sunday's game but it found itself down in the final minutes after a questionable coaching decision by Campbell. The Lions led 23-21 with 4:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Detroit...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell’s reaction to Jared Goff’s game-winning TD pass to Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown will warm your heart

The Detroit Lions did it! They earn their first win of the season to avoid going winless. This was essentially their Super Bowl, as Detroit has no chances of making the postseason. However, this is a massive win for this franchise. Dan Campbell is seen celebrating on the sideline after Jared Goff connects with Amon-Ra St. Brown to clinch the victory.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Dan Campbell has warning for Detroit Lions final 6 opponents

Following their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions now sit at 0-10-1 with just six games left on their 2021 regular-season schedule. At this point, most seem to believe the Lions will lose as they will certainly be the underdog in each game left, but head coach Dan Campbell has a warning for the final six opponents on the schedule.
NFL
AllLions

Report: Lions Interviewed Luke Fickell Before Hiring Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell is entering his 13th week on the job, and has yet to secure his first victory as head coach of the Detroit Lions. Luke Fickell has steadily risen among the coaching ranks, and has likely secured a berth in the College Football Playoff for his Cincinnati Bearcats. At...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reveals His New Goal For The Lions

The Detroit Lions will not be making a playoff run this winter, but that doesn’t mean the final stretch of the regular season won’t matter to head coach Dan Campbell. As of now, the Lions are 0-10-1 under Campbell. That’s obviously a discouraging record, but they’ve been in a lot of close games this year.
NFL
FanSided

Should the Lions haved hired Luke Fickell instead of Dan Campbell?

The Lions reportedly interviewed University of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell last year. Should they have hired him instead of Dan Campbell?. The Detroit Lions were not going to have their pick of top-end head coaching candidates when they looked to permanently replace Matt Patricia after last season. They ultimately hired Dan Campbell, and gave him the securiuty of a six-year deal knowing a rebuild was starting.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy