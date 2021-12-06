What Dan Campbell Yelled At Jared Goff After Lions’ Walk-Off TD

Plenty of teams remain in the hunt for playoff spots in the NFC, but the Lions are not one of them. At 0-10-1, the Lions are trying to avoid the second winless season in franchise history and they’ll be making that bid against some of the teams who still have postseason aspirations. That includes the Vikings, who are on tap in Week 13, and head coach Dan Campbell would like to see his team douse their hopes this weekend.

