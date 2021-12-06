ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car fire causes two right lanes of WB 44 at Elm to close

By Monica Ryan
UPDATE: All lanes were reopened before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

ST. LOUIS – A car fire on westbound 44 at Elm closed two right lanes at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

MoDOT expects the area to be cleared by about 7:30 a.m.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

