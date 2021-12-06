Car fire causes two right lanes of WB 44 at Elm to close
UPDATE: All lanes were reopened before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
ST. LOUIS – A car fire on westbound 44 at Elm closed two right lanes at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.
It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.
MoDOT expects the area to be cleared by about 7:30 a.m.Top story: Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0