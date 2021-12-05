Week ending Oct. 23: two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61370

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Police are investigating a string of overnight burglaries in Wellesley.
Someone got into three homes on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road early Wednesday morning.
Items were stolen from all three houses.
In each case, the suspect got in through unlocked doors and windows while the residents were home. Police said the suspects took several wallets and purses and money.
“The recurrent theme among the victims in these situations are that houses have been left unlocked, specifically unlocked doors, unlocked windows. So we’re just trying to emphasize to all of our residents, please lock your doors, lock your car doors. If you have an alarm, use it. If you utilize cameras, please use them. If you see something call us immediately,” said Wellesley Police Sergeant Mark Carrasquillo.
Wellesley Police said there was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, but the house was locked.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Wellesley Police.
