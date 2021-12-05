Week ending Oct. 23: two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61370

OROVILLE (CBS13) — In just under two weeks, authorities say they have dealt with three medical emergencies involving a total of six inmates for opioid overdoses at the Butte County County. All the incidents have happened over the past 10 days, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. Correctional deputies say, in each incident, they found inmates unresponsive and showing signs of an opioid overdose. Each incident saw the use Naloxone to save the inmates’ lives, deputies say. Thanks to the quick medical intervention, the sheriff’s office says all six inmates are recovering. Five of the inmates are already back in jail custody, which the sixth inmate is also expected to make a full recovery. A correctional deputy was exposed to fentanyl during one of the incidents, prompting the deputy to be treated at a local hospital for exposure. That deputy has also since recovered. Deputies say a search of the jail’s housing units has uncovered .07 grams of suspected fentanyl powder. All the affected areas where the fentanyl was found has since been decontaminated.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO