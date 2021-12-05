ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Week ending Oct. 23: two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61370

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61370 as of the week ending Oct. 23, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 61370...

illinoisvalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sentence increased for girl who admitted manslaughter in Olly Stephens case

A 14-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death has had a custodial sentence increased by appeal judges.The girl had been given a sentence of three years and two months following the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading Berkshire in January 2021.Three appeal judges on Friday concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient, after Solicitor General Alex Chalk raised concern.Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Picken and Judge Mark Lucraft, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London said the term should be increased to five years.The girl and two teenage boys...
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to

GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said the fundraising campaign violated the company’s term that prohibits collecting funds for the legal defense of a violent crime. The for-profit crowdfunding platform told the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Mercury News

Secret recording found by husband can be used in murder trial

An allegedly incriminating recording handed over by a murder suspect’s husband will be allowed as evidence in a high-profile trial, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled. The decision means the case can go forward against Rebecca Ruud, accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning the body. The trial has been delayed at least nine times in the four years since her indictment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Colorado Newsline

Report finds racial, ethnic disparities in Colorado’s crime victim services

Colorado victim services have a serious diversity problem, according to a report released this week from the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition. In 99% of the organizations that receive state and federal grant money to serve crime victims, people of color are “substantially underrepresented,” the report found. While one grant program — created in 2018 […] The post Report finds racial, ethnic disparities in Colorado’s crime victim services appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

6 Butte County Jail Inmates Have Suffered Opioid Overdoses Over Past 10 Days

OROVILLE (CBS13) — In just under two weeks, authorities say they have dealt with three medical emergencies involving a total of six inmates for opioid overdoses at the Butte County County. All the incidents have happened over the past 10 days, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. Correctional deputies say, in each incident, they found inmates unresponsive and showing signs of an opioid overdose. Each incident saw the use Naloxone to save the inmates’ lives, deputies say. Thanks to the quick medical intervention, the sheriff’s office says all six inmates are recovering. Five of the inmates are already back in jail custody, which the sixth inmate is also expected to make a full recovery. A correctional deputy was exposed to fentanyl during one of the incidents, prompting the deputy to be treated at a local hospital for exposure. That deputy has also since recovered. Deputies say a search of the jail’s housing units has uncovered .07 grams of suspected fentanyl powder. All the affected areas where the fentanyl was found has since been decontaminated.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Sex Abuse
CBS Boston

Wellesley Police Investigating String Of Overnight Burglaries At Unlocked Homes

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Police are investigating a string of overnight burglaries in Wellesley. Someone got into three homes on Garden Road, Sawyer Road, and Hawthorne Road early Wednesday morning. Items were stolen from all three houses. In each case, the suspect got in through unlocked doors and windows while the residents were home. Police said the suspects took several wallets and purses and money. “The recurrent theme among the victims in these situations are that houses have been left unlocked, specifically unlocked doors, unlocked windows. So we’re just trying to emphasize to all of our residents, please lock your doors, lock your car doors. If you have an alarm, use it. If you utilize cameras, please use them. If you see something call us immediately,” said Wellesley Police Sergeant Mark Carrasquillo. Wellesley Police said there was an attempted break-in at a fourth home, but the house was locked. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Wellesley Police.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman Involved In Armed Carjacking Is The Latest In Spike In Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman is recovering after an armed carjacking Tuesday in broad daylight — in front of an elementary school. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looks at the shocking attack — caught on surveillance video. The victim did not want to be identified or interviewed for this story, but the person who captured the surveillance video gave permission to show the video in order to illustrate the toll the carjacking epidemic is taking on residents here in Chicago. It was 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The woman was seen on the video getting something out of...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Former Male Nurse Receives 10 Years For Raping and Impregnating Incapacitated Patient

Former nurse Nathan Sutherland has been sentenced to a decade in prison and lifetime probation for sexually assaulting and impregnating an incapacitated woman. Sutherland, who previously worked at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse in 2019 after a DNA showed he was related to the child the woman gave birth to. Sutherland pleaded guilty to the charges in September.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Father Faces Charges After Toddler Swallows Suboxone Pill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing charges after police said his 15-month-old daughter swallowed a suboxone pill. Joseph Koeppl told investigators he was watching his daughter at his home on Shady Avenue in Finleyville while his wife slept. He left a suboxone pill out on the counter, ran to get something, and by the time he came back, the pill was gone, the criminal complaint said. He took the girl to Children’s Hospital where police said she tested positive for suboxone. Doctors released her, but back at home, Koeppl told police she started slipping in and out of consciousness. She went back to the hospital for doctors to monitor her. Koeppl told police he shouldn’t have left the pill out of the open, according to the criminal complaint. He’s facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Axios Charlotte

‘To live another day’: Survivors want to make it easier to report domestic violence in Charlotte

Rashida Gittens is walking me, step by actual step, through her story of escaping domestic abuse, when she turns a corner and sees the magistrate’s window. She shivers and wheels away as if she’s seen bucket full of cockroaches. “I’m getting goosebumps,” she says. Gittens considers herself lucky now. After nine years of abuse, she’s […] The post ‘To live another day’: Survivors want to make it easier to report domestic violence in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Extensive Prosecution Of Former Immigration Attorney Emily Cohen Nets Guilty Plea, New Charges

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 42-year-old former immigration attorney whom authorities charged with 54 counts of theft and extortion pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of theft, avoiding a second trial that was scheduled to start that day and resolving a case that began in 2014. Emily Cohen was accused of stealing more than $40,000 in fees between 2010 and February 2014 from immigrants seeking legal counsel. She was arrested March 1, 2014. Later that year, a jury convicted her on 13 counts of theft and she was sent to state prison. Emily Elizabeth Cohen (credit: Boulder Police) The Colorado Court...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy