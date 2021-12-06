Bumble Launches First Consumer Shop and Releases New Custom Apparel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, will launch the Bumble Shop, the app’s first foray into the consumer retail space. As part of the launch, Bumble has released a capsule collection of Bumble Basics, including T-shirts, hats, sweaters, accessories and games. They are available at Shop.Bumble.com.

Specifically the items consist of a Varsity Sweater, a bucket hat (which has Bumble’s tagline, “Make the First Move,” within the inner lining) and a Question Game Card Game, designed to help people push past small talk and form deeper connections.

“When Bumble was founded in 2014, we originally created our merchandise for the Bumble staff, brand ambassadors, and those who attended our events,” said Selby Drummond, Bumble’s chief brand officer. “However, before we knew it, people were asking where they could purchase our items — from pens to T-shirts, and everything in between. We’re excited to give our community an opportunity to engage and connect with us even further through the launch of our Bumble Shop.”

Bumble Shop will also offer custom limited-edition items with Aviator Nation, the California lifestyle brand and inaugural partner of the rotating and quarterly collations. A co-branded selection of Aviator Nation items such as the Ninja Hoodie, Ninja Sweatpants, and Classic Truck Hat are also available via the Bumble Shop.

“Though we’ll initially be focusing on apparel, we envision Bumble shop will eventually become a space where people can purchase everything from date night kits, custom houseware items, and more,” said Drummond.

For the launch, Bumble’s prices range from $15 to $90, and go as high as $200 for Aviator Nation, and sizes go from XS to 4XL.

Bumble, founded by chief executive officer Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble BFF) and professional networking (Bumble Buzz).

