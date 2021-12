The poultry farm has completed the implementation of an investment project for the construction of 16 poultry houses for growing broiler chickens. The new capacities will make it possible to additionally produce about 20 thousand tons of poultry meat per year. In addition, due to the expansion of production, 100 new jobs have been created. In the future, the poultry farm will provide more than 80% of the total production in the subject.

