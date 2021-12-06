ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm Monday with showers and t-storms this afternoon

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few strong storms are...

www.wwltv.com

WPMI

Scattered showers this evening, Widespread T-storms Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temperatures will warm through the day today with mid 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Any patchy fog should lift by mid morning. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon with rain coverage increasing to around half of the area tonight. We...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Scattered showers this afternoon

Most stayed dry through the morning but we are starting to see some showers move in from the southwest that will track northeast throughout the day. Highs today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Tonight, we keep a small chance for some showers overnight as lows...
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

12/9 – Rob Knight’s “Afternoon Showers/T-Storms” Forecast

A warm front west will move east through the area this afternoon, providing for scattered showers and t-storms. Precip chances are generally in the 25-40% range this afternoon before quickly dropping off later in the evening. Friday will be dry and much warmer, with high temps looking to hit the low 80s for many areas of our area. As an upper level disturbance digs down across the central U.S, an associated cold front will form and move down towards our area. With the warm and moist air sitting out ahead of the front, this helps precip chances increase for the front. We may see some showers move in as early as Saturday morning, especially for NW parts of the area.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs4indy.com

Warm evening ahead of showers and storms Friday

Overnight low temperatures are expected to stay even warmer than normal highs (43 degrees) this time of year! Check out these lows in the mid 40s coming our way:. The next big story after warming temperatures will be the showers and thunderstorms headed our way Friday evening. We are under a slight risk for strong storms to turn severe Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
x1071.com

Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon. Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc12.com

Scattered snow showers Thursday afternoon

Scattered light snow showers develop this afternoon and evening with around 1” or so of accumulation, if that – just enough to make roads a bit slick. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with a breezy SE wind at 5-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: warm front brings few showers Thursday, storms likely Friday night, Saturday morning

THURSDAY: A warm front is poised to lift northward across the state through the afternoon hours – ahead of it, we’ll start off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will tend to thicken – eventually leading to chance for widely scattered showers and a few storms. We’ll warm from the morning 40s to the afternoon 60s and 70s. We’ll stay unsettled with occasional showers and storms overnight with lows in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Central Illinois Proud

Showers & Gusty Storms Expected Friday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Showers and thunderstorms will move through Central Illinois Friday and Friday night as a powerful storm system moves across the Midwest. A few stronger storms are possible Friday night, particularly east of I-55. Key Takeaways. Rain showers expected during the day, thunderstorms develop after sunset.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WISCONSIN STATE

