Warm Monday with showers and t-storms this afternoon

A warm front west will move east through the area this afternoon, providing for scattered showers and t-storms. Precip chances are generally in the 25-40% range this afternoon before quickly dropping off later in the evening. Friday will be dry and much warmer, with high temps looking to hit the low 80s for many areas of our area. As an upper level disturbance digs down across the central U.S, an associated cold front will form and move down towards our area. With the warm and moist air sitting out ahead of the front, this helps precip chances increase for the front. We may see some showers move in as early as Saturday morning, especially for NW parts of the area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO