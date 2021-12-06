ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Kefi Gold & Copper shares rise as Ethiopian civil conflict calms

 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - Kefi Gold & Copper PLC shares surged on Monday following the withdrawal of rebel militias in Ethiopia, where the company has gold exploration and development projects. Shares in Kefi were up 20% at 1.04 pence on Monday morning in London following the update. The stock remains...

mining.com

Orla Mining reports initial resource for copper-gold deposit in Panama

Orla Mining (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) announced on Monday an independent mineral resource estimate for the Caballito copper-gold deposit, part of its 100% owned Cerro Quema project in southwestern Panama. According to Orla, the Caballito deposit represents an opportunity for the company to potentially transform the scale and scope of...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed joins army on frontline in Tigray conflict - state-affiliated TV

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported.Abiy was wearing military fatigues and speaking to the television in the local Oromiya and Amharic languages, according to the broadcast on Friday.He announced late on Monday night that he would personally direct the fight against rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray and their allies. The year-long civil war has been escalating in recent weeks as the rebels advance on Addis Ababa. “The morale of the army is very exciting,” he said, promising to...
WORLD
The Independent

Ethiopian Olympic gold medallist Haile Gebrselassie pledges to join war

Ethiopian Olympic hero Haile Gebrselassie has said he would join the country’s forces in fighting Tigray rebel forces in the ongoing devastating year-long war.Speaking to Reuters, the 48-year-old former athlete said that he felt compelled to join the war as the existence of Ethiopia is under threat.“What would you do when the existence of a country is at stake? You just put down everything. Alas, nothing will bind you. I am sorry!” he said.Gebrselassie is celebrated as one of Ethiopia’s biggest heroes. In a career spanning 25 years, he won two Olympic gold medals, eight World Championship and set...
SPORTS
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
CHARITIES
kitco.com

China's November copper imports rise to highest since March

(Corrects quote in para 11 to say "reduce or suspend", not "accept") * Nov copper imports climb for 3rd straight month to 510,402 T. * Copper concentrate imports hit record amid miner-smelter talks. * Aluminium exports top 500,000 T for first time since March 2020 By Tom Daly Dec 7...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Aguila Copper acquires copper-zinc-gold resources in Manitoba, stock surges

Aguila Copper (TSXV: AGL) stock surged Tuesday following the announcement it signed a deal with a private British Columbia company to secure rights to earn up to 90% of 28 mining claims and 1 mineral lease totaling 4,968 hectares covering the Sherridon mining district in central-western Manitoba. Sherridon is one...
METAL MINING
The Independent

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price rises as markets assess omicron variant impact

The copper price rose on Monday, recouping some of last week’s losses fuelled by the newly identified coronavirus variant, with markets trying to gauge its severity and its possible impact on economic recovery. Copper for delivery in March was up 2% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.38...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFRICA
Boston University

Woldemariam Discusses Ethiopian Civil War on “Lawfare Podcast”

Michael Woldemariam, Associate Professor of International Relations at the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and Director of the African Studies Center (ASC), appeared on “The Lawfare Podcast” to discuss the civil war in Ethiopia. Woldemariam joined host Scott Anderson and Professor Hilary Matfess...
BOSTON, MA
austinnews.net

Initial Results From Newfoundland Reveal Large-Scale Gold And Copper Anomaly At Gander North

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce the discovery of a multi-kilometer-long gold and copper anomaly at the Company's newly-named 'Viking' target at Gander North adjacent to the GRUB Line in the heart of the Gander Gold District. These results, which include very high gold-in-soil assays, suggest the presence of a nearby mineralizing source.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Copper price rises while Commerzbank sees setback in 2022

The copper price rose on Wednesday, still buoyed by high Chinese imports. China’s copper imports in November were up for a third straight month, customs data showed, hitting their highest since March. March delivery contracts were exchanging hands for $4.38 a pound ($9,636 a tonne) by midday on the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Etsy Shares Are Rising

Shares of several retail and apparel companies, including Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as fears surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant ease. The sector has been volatile over the past few sessions due to variant concerns. A late-November rise in treasury yields also weighed...
RETAIL
mining.com

Copper price up as China imports rise

Copper prices rose on Tuesday after China’s central bank eased monetary policy and as imports into the world’s top metals consumer climbed in November. The People’s Bank of China said on Monday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, releasing the funds in long-term liquidity to bolster slowing economic growth.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Rising geopolitical tensions brighten gold's appeal

Gold investors love nothing more than a war, economic crisis or any type of geopolitical instability to watch the value of their bullion grow. Heightened global tensions such as terrorist attacks, border skirmishes or civil wars scare investors into putting their funds into safe havens like gold and stable sovereign debt, the most popular being US Treasuries.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Gold At Critical Zone Amid Conflicting Macro Influences

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. After this week’s significant sell-off, gold has reached a critical zone and what happens here is likely to determine at least the near-term direction of prices. At the time of writing, the precious metal was testing a key support zone between $1790 to...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up after positive Wall St finish

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Thursday following an upbeat finish in the US. The FTSE 100 was called to open 10 points higher at 7,347. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "After two days of strong gains, yesterday's European session was more of a consolidation session, with some modest profit taking, after the UK became the latest country to impose slightly stronger Covid restrictions on its population.
STOCKS

