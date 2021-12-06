Kefi Gold & Copper shares rise as Ethiopian civil conflict calms

Ethiopian Olympic hero Haile Gebrselassie has said he would join the country’s forces in fighting Tigray rebel forces in the ongoing devastating year-long war.Speaking to Reuters, the 48-year-old former athlete said that he felt compelled to join the war as the existence of Ethiopia is under threat.“What would you do when the existence of a country is at stake? You just put down everything. Alas, nothing will bind you. I am sorry!” he said.Gebrselassie is celebrated as one of Ethiopia’s biggest heroes. In a career spanning 25 years, he won two Olympic gold medals, eight World Championship and set...

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO