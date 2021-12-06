Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

Three doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appear to neutralise the new Omicron variant, according to preliminary studies.Pfizer and BioNTech said the antibody levels reached with three doses of the vaccine were just as good as for two doses against the original Wuhan strain of the virus, which have already been shown to offer high levels of protection.Laboratory work found that two doses of the vaccine resulted in a significantly reduced effectiveness against Omicron, suggesting people can still get infected with the variant.However, the firms said two jabs are still expected to work against severe disease owing to how the...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO