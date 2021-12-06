ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novartis working on pan-coronavirus oral treatment, CEO says

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Novartis hopes to still play a role in the development of COVID-19 treatments with research ongoing for a pill that could work broadly against coronaviruses, not just the one that causes COVID-19, chief executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters. In an interview following his recent presentation at Total...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Novartis CEO says Sandoz attracting interest – paper

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview to be published on Friday. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October after years of revamping the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
La Crosse Tribune

Oral antivirals could be "game changers" in COVID treatment

Mayo Clinic infectious disease experts are encouraged by studies of the new oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 treatment, pills which could have the potential to substantially reduce risk of death or hospitalization. Dr. Andrew Badley and Dr. Raymund Razonable of Mayo Clinic this week hosted a virtual discussion of current...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vas Narasimhan
Detroit News

Glaxo antibody treatment works on omicron mutations in study

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said research shows its COVID-19 antibody treatment is effective against the full combination of mutations in the new omicron variant. Tests done in-vitro against a pseudo-virus that recreates a synthesized version of omicron showed that sotrovimab, Glaxo’s antibody treatment, stands up to all mutations in the spike protein of the omicron variant and not just the key mutations, the drugmaker said in a statement Tuesday. The tests included all 37 mutations identified to-date in the spike protein.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

Ainos Announces Strategic Relationship with InnoPharmax to Jointly Develop Combined Oral Therapy for Coronavirus Infection

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Ainos, Inc. ('we', 'our', or the 'company'), (OTC PINK:AIMD), a diversified healthcare company engaged in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotech products announced it entered into a Development and Sales Agreement with InnoPharmax, Inc. ('InnoPharmax'), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of infectious diseases, immunology, and oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
95.5 FM WIFC

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) -The European Union’s health bodies on Tuesday recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region battles rising cases ahead of the holiday season. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Drugs#Reuters#Total Health#Swiss#Molecular Partners
The Independent

Three doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine ‘neutralises Omicron’, study suggests

Three doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appear to neutralise the new Omicron variant, according to preliminary studies.Pfizer and BioNTech said the antibody levels reached with three doses of the vaccine were just as good as for two doses against the original Wuhan strain of the virus, which have already been shown to offer high levels of protection.Laboratory work found that two doses of the vaccine resulted in a significantly reduced effectiveness against Omicron, suggesting people can still get infected with the variant.However, the firms said two jabs are still expected to work against severe disease owing to how the...
INDUSTRY
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

UCB and Novartis Join to Advance Oral Therapy Now in Phase 2 Trial

UCB is partnering with Novartis to co-develop and potentially market UCB0599, a small molecule to inhibit misfolding of the alpha-synuclein protein now in a Phase 2 clinical trial enrolling people with Parkinson’s disease. The agreement also includes an option to co-develop UCB7853 — an antibody against alpha-synuclein — currently in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC San Diego

La Jolla Scientists Move Forward with ‘Pan-Coronavirus' Vaccine

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus sets off alarms worldwide, scientists at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology are racing to find a universal vaccine to protect the world against any future outbreaks. “Emergence of yet another variant was completely predictable and there's going to be another one after...
SCIENCE
NBC4 Columbus

Pill to reduce COVID effects passes hurdle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little red pill meant to prevent COVID-19 cases from becoming serious and life-threatening, could soon stock American medicine cabinets. This week, an FDA committee narrowly voted to recommend emergency use authorization for Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir. “This could be a game-changer to have another tool...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Nature.com

The NSP14/NSP10 RNA repair complex as a Pan-coronavirus therapeutic target

The risk of zoonotic coronavirus spillover into the human population, as highlighted by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, demands the development of pan-coronavirus antivirals. The efficacy of existing antiviral ribonucleoside/ribonucleotide analogs, such as remdesivir, is decreased by the viral proofreading exonuclease NSP14-NSP10 complex. Here, using a novel assay and in silico modeling and screening, we identified NSP14-NSP10 inhibitors that increase remdesivir'sÂ potency. A model compound, sofalcone, both inhibits the exonuclease activity of SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV in vitro, and synergistically enhances the antiviral effect of remdesivir, suppressing the replication of SARS-CoV-2 and the related human coronavirus OC43. The validation of top hits from our primary screenings using cellular systems provides proof-of-concept for the NSP14 complex as a therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy