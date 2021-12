Deun Ivory is making sure that Black women are properly depicted in all of their glory. Ivory describes herself as a multidisciplinary artist whose work is rooted in "wellness, beauty, and Black women." If you're an R&B fan, then you've most recently seen her work on the cover of Summer Walker's latest release, Still Over It. The photograph created an instant buzz on social media, with many saying they could pick up on the entire vibe of the album solely based on the way it was shot. You may also know Ivory as the former art director for Black Girl in Om, the wellness platform and digital community dedicated to uplifting Black women's mental and physical well-being, as well as their inner emotional peace.

