Monday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills is the first of two this season between the AFC East’s two best teams, and those two games will have a lot to say about how a conference in which there is no one dominant team shakes out. You could say that the Patriots are the team of the moment with their 8-4 record, and their six straight wins (by an average score of 35-10), and their ability to put things together in every facet of the game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO