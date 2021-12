Rational exuberance. That’s the feeling expressed by commercial real estate professionals in the latest CRE Market Confidence Index released by LightBox. According to the third quarter index, which surveys commercial real estate professionals across the country, these pros are optmistic about the future of the CRE business, largely thanks to steady investment activity. But this optimism is tempered by concerns about the COVID variants’ effect on the market and inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO