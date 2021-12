TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Strawberry Festivalgoers will soon be able to purchase tickets for the festival’s 24 headline entertainment shows. Tickets for all performances on the Wish Farms Soundstage will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. at www.flstrawberryfestival.com. They can also be purchased at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO