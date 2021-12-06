ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Probe opened into fights at French election campaign rally

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJ6mo_0dFBINox00

French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France's presidential race.

The prosecutors' office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists were left bloodied at candidate Eric Zemmour's rally Sunday with thousands of supporters north of Paris.

Campaign group SOS Racisme condemned savage beatings that targeted its activists at the rally. It was Zemmour's first since the 63-year-old far-right author and former TV commentator with repeated convictions for hate speech officially launched his run for the French presidency last week.

France is holding a presidential election on April 10, with a runoff if needed on April 24. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second term but he has yet to declare his candidacy. The far-right leader who Macron defeated in 2017, Marine Le Pen, is also running again.

SOS Racisme's president, Dominique Sopo, likened the violence at Zemmour's rally to white supremacist attacks against civil rights activists in the United States. The group said five of its members were injured after they were punched, thrown to the ground and had chairs thrown at them. Blood ran down the face of one activist from a cut on her head.

People at the rally “were so drunk with hate, so open with their hatred and their violence, that they're not bothered about beating people and women bloody with cameras present," Sopo said. “This candidate unleashes hatred in his wake.”

As well as the violence targeting SOS Racisme campaigners, the prosecutors' office said it also is investigating a fracas that involved Zemmour himself.

Video images showed a man surging out of the crowd with arms outstretched as the candidate walked through throngs at the rally. The man appeared to briefly lock arms around Zemmour's neck before he was pulled off. Zemmour injured a wrist in the incident, his campaign said.

The man was still in custody on Monday, the prosecutors' office said. The security manager for Zemmour's campaign filed a police complaint on behalf of the candidate against the alleged attacker.

Zemmour's campaign blamed his opponents for the violence. Antoine Diers, a spokesman for the newly created party mobilizing behind the candidate, said campaigners provoked Zemmour's supporters by displaying T-shirts that spelled out “No to racism.”

“We are committed democrats,” Diers said. “They are allowed to demonstrate against us — outside.”

Other French presidential candidates include Valérie Pécresse of France’s main conservative Republicans party; Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist party; Yannick Jadot for the Greens; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left leader of the Rebel France party.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

France takes baby steps to revive Algerian ties

(Reuters) - France's foreign minister returned from Algeria on Wednesday after holding clear the air talks to revive relations after ties between the two countries collapsed in recent months with a diplomat saying this was a step to "turning the page". Relations between Paris and its former colony hit new...
POLITICS
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

Germany s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.“The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine aren’t up for negotiation for us,” Baerbock said in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office. She added that the highest priority must be to avoid a military escalation.“Russia would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

France's new right-wing presidential nominee surges in polls

The new presidential nominee of France's right-wing Republican party Valerie Pecresse has surged in the polls, two surveys showed on Tuesday, with one indicating President Emmanuel Macron losing for the first time. Pecresse, who is bidding to be France's first woman president, started the nominating process as a rank outsider but was picked by party members on Saturday after performing strongly in four televised debates. While Pecresse would trail Macron in April's first round by 20 percent to his 23 percent, she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, the Elabe group survey published on Tuesday evening indicated. The poll marks the first time Macron, 43, has been shown losing since campaigning started in earnest. It also underlines the threat Pecresse poses to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was previously seen as Macron's closest rival.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KHON2

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists were...
PROTESTS
The Independent

France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron. An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government,...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Protest Riot#French#Marine Le Pen
Reuters

France's Macron to attend Visegrad group meeting in Budapest Dec 13

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend on Monday a summit of the four Visegrad countries - Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia - the French presidency said on Tuesday. Macron will meet Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who chairs the Visegrad group, and Hungarian opposition...
POLITICS
AFP

France's Zemmour injured after rally marred by fighting

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was left lightly injured after being assaulted at his first campaign rally on Sunday where fighting also broke out during his speech in front of thousands of supporters.  Shortly after he started speaking, fighting broke out and chairs were thrown at activists who stood up with "No to Racism" written on their T-shirts. 
PROTESTS
Washington Post

France’s Merkel or Thatcher Moment? Not Quite

Valerie Pecresse, the French center-right’s pick to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year, describes herself as a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher. This is bold talk for a candidate currently polling at 10%, who looks set to fail even to make the run-off vote. The 54-year-old...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
abc17news.com

Police clash with protesters in Brussels at demonstration over Covid-19 measures

Belgian police clashed with protesters and used water cannons in Brussels on Sunday during a demonstration against the government’s Covid-19 measures. The protest followed a government announcement on Friday that Covid-19 restrictions would be tightened to include a mask mandate for children over the age of 6 and an early closure of kindergartens and primary schools, from December 20.
PROTESTS
healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
PROTESTS
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Pecresse wins French conservatives ticket for presidential election

PARIS (Reuters) -Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as “one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel”, has won the French conservative Les Republicains (LR) ticket for the 2022 presidential election, the party said on Saturday after a primary election. Opinion polls have so far shown the 54-year-old head of the Paris Ile-de-France region...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘The right is back’: Gaullists pick female candidate Valérie Pécresse to take on Macron

France’s rightwing opposition party has chosen a female candidate for next year’s presidential election for the first time in its history. Valérie Pécresse emerged victorious after two rounds of voting by members of Les Républicains that unexpectedly saw favourites including “Monsieur Brexit” Michel Barnier knocked out in the first vote last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michel Barnier out of French presidential election race

Michael Barnier has been ruled out of the French presidential race after Eric Ciotti and Valarie Pécresse won the first round of the Republican primary on Thursday.Despite poll predictions suggesting the former chief Brexit negotiator and ex-health minister Xavier Bertrand would battle it out for the top spot, a recent surge in popularity for Ciotti and Pécresse saw them quality with 25.6 per cent and 25 percent respectively.The pair are set for a showdown second vote on Saturday to determine who will take on Emmanuel Macron in the presidential election come April 2022.Mr Ciotti is often described as having views...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

470K+
Followers
120K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy