Claudia Goldin: Why Do Women Still Make Less Than Men?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do women still make less than men? Claudia Goldin, Henry Lee professor of economics, shares the reason why working mothers still earn less and advance less often in their careers than men: time. Even with antidiscrimination laws and unbiased managers, certain professions pay employees disproportionately more for long hours and...

