The shares of EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) are up 4.9% at $12.77 at last check, after J.P. Morgan Securities initiated coverage on the electric vehicle stock with an "overweight" rating. The firm also hit EVGO with a price target of $20, noting that the stock has potential for outsized revenue growth thanks to increasing fleet adoption, higher utilization, and potential tailwinds from U.S. President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill. Separately, EVgo stock is being boosted by its wholly-owned subsidiary Recargo, whose electric vehicle charging station map app PlugShare exceeded 1 million downloads in 2021.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO