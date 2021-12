John Higgins booked his place in the final of the Scottish Open with a resounding 6-1 win over Ronnie O’SullivanHiggins was in ruthless form at the Venue Cymru, Llandudno where he cruised to a fifth win in six meetings with his old rival in 2021.Scotland’s four-time world champion, who has never won the Scottish title, rattled in breaks of 76 and 125 to race into a 3-0 lead.O’Sullivan stopped the rot with the aid of an 86 break but Higgins continued his impressive form with breaks of 74 and 98 to run out a comfortable winner.“I did get a...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO