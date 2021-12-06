ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

By Joe McDonald 
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — China’s central bank expanded the supply of money for lending Monday as Beijing tried to reassure its public and investors the economy can be protected if a troubled real estate developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses. Evergrande Group’s struggle to turn assets into cash has prompted...

