The German-Austrian Joint Venture entered the Italian market many years ago and is now taking a big step forward by developing its own projects. Both companies have already been successfully engaged in the Italian PV market for more than ten years and started to develop a pipeline of so-called „Grid parity plants” through a joint venture two years ago. These systems can be operated completely without subsidies. The joint effort of these globally operating companies has led to a pipeline of project rights with a total size of one Gigawatt in central and southern Italy which covers the energy needs of about 300,000 households.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO