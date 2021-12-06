All In One: Innovative residential battery From BSLBATT

The main object of the contracts is the implementation of investments including the supply, installation, construction and commissioning of a portfolio of photovoltaic power plants, located throughout Poland. Some of the projects use tracking systems – so-called solar trackers, which allow the photovoltaic modules to be moved and positioned in the optimal direction and at the best angle to the sun. The scope of work excludes the supply of photovoltaic modules and inverters. The value of the projects carried out by Nomad Electric is almost PLN 170 million (EUR 37 million), and by Onde – PLN 164 million (EUR 36 million). Nomad Electric is an entity providing services in the field of design and turnkey construction (EPC) and service and maintenance (Operations & Maintenance) of PV installations. The company provides services for both projects up to 1 MWp and larger, large-scale installations. This year alone, the company has completed PV projects of around 80 Mwp.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO