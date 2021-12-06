Learning Matters, Bengaluru's AI based Ed-Tech receives Pre-series A Funding from Lavni Ventures and Angel Investors

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO