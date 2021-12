Today is the last day before the long Thanksgiving Holiday that public schools in Teton County Wyoming are open. Students will be free for the entirety of next week. Then after the first of the year, Teton County School District Spokesperson Charlotte Reynolds says the school will abandon its school-wide mandate for the wearing of masks and observe the county-wide requirements as they are imposed. This means that starting January 1st, masks will be optional for all students and staff unless town, county, or state health orders indicate otherwise.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 20 DAYS AGO