1969 School Bus Converted Into Cozy Airbnb in British Columbia

By Atish Sharma
homecrux.com
 7 days ago

The year 1969 was truly classic. It reminds us of mankind’s first moon landing and the last concert by the Beatles’. Another part of history from 1969 is this school bus that is now converted into a luxury tiny guest house listed on Airbnb. Built with locally salvaged material,...

www.homecrux.com

homecrux.com

The Sky Frame Carbon Neutral Treehouse is Luxury Retreat in Maine

As a kid, I dreamt of owning a toucan and a treehouse so that my melancholy and I could live a few feet above the ground literally and metaphorically. My bank balance doesn’t allow me to own a treehouse but it can’t stop me from surfing one on the Internet. One such treehouse that caught my eye is located in the interior of Sanford, Maine in the US. Spanning 350-square feet, the treehouse is one of the five boutique carbon-neutral tiny homes nested at Littlefield Retreat.
watchers.news

Another atmospheric river hits flood-stricken British Columbia, Canada

The third atmospheric river in the past 7 days is affecting British Columbia, Canada since early Tuesday morning (LT), November 30, 2021, bringing heavy rain and mountain snow. Significant precipitation continues to overspread coastal and southern portions of British Columbia, as the last in a series of atmospheric rivers affects...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Floodwater covers road after heavy rainfall hits British Columbia

Alarming footage shows the aftermath of the heavy rainfall in British Columbia with floodwater covering the roads. The Trans Mountain pipeline has been shut down since Nov. 14, when a storm known as an atmospheric river hammered parts of southern British Columbia, flooding communities, farmland and washing away roads and bridges.
TRAFFIC
SFGate

British Columbia extends fuel rationing after flooding

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian Pacific coast province of British Columbia is extending fuel rationing until Dec. 14 when a major pipeline is back online after a series of devastating storms in the southern part of the province. British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Monday the...
TRAFFIC
dcvelocity.com

British Columbia floods continue to affect snarled supply lines

Canadian supply chains are struggling under the weight of recent floods in British Columbia that closed highways and cut off rail access to the Port of Vancouver, the country’s largest port and a major commercial gateway serving businesses and consumers nationwide. Heavy rains that began in mid-November have eased, but local officials say they continue to assess the extent of the damage to the region. A state of emergency is in effect through December 14. For now, the resulting supply chain problems are isolated to central and western Canada, but the situation could cause more widespread problems, according to Glenn Koepke, a senior vice president at supply chain technology firm FourKites, which is tracking the delays across truck, rail, and ocean lines. Slow rail lines are causing backups and delays at the Port of Vancouver as cargo is slow to move off the docks, worsening existing delays from already stressed global supply chains. As of early Monday, 80 vessels were at port in Vancouver, 28 of which were at berth, waiting for a slot to open so they could be unloaded. “Right now, port throughput is something we are watching. We will likely see further delays of ships being offloaded until full rail lines are restored,” Koepke said. “And space will likely become a major constraint, too.” Port officials said they are working to secure additional container storage capacity to ease supply chain constraints and bottlenecks. That includes preparing a 40-acre site for temporary handling and storage of empty containers, a project they said they will be working on over the next few weeks. FourKites tracked a 15% spike in delays of containers coming into the Port of Vancouver in November compared to the previous two months, and also noted slowing on-time performance data. The on-time proportion of container shipments at the port dropped nearly 40% the week of November 14, when the flooding began, and although it has since improved it was still 15% below the three-month average of 67% as of early December, Koepke said. Both Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. have restored some service to the region, with Canadian National saying it had resumed rail movement in a crucial corridor to the region over the weekend. Koepke said it’s likely to take another two weeks or so to fully restore conditions and relieve backlogs, barring any further weather problems or other disruptions—which could cause ripple effects in the United States. If the constraints continue, Canadian importers may seek to divert cargo through U.S. ports and then via truck into Canada. “So, we could see increased volume at U.S. ports and increased traffic at northbound border locations,” he said, compounding existing supply chain backups along the U.S. West Coast. If problems persist, exports could be affected as well, making it difficult for Canadian companies to ship their products out of the country. “If this were to extend, there is a commercial impact, if Canadian companies can’t get their products out,” Koepke said, adding that the weather forecast is a major factor. “We’ll know more by the end of [this] week.” Light snow is forecast throughout the region early this week, a factor that may affect trucking operations in and out of the Port of Vancouver. “Many of the roads have begun to re-open, but with many restrictions such as size of the vehicle or weight of the vehicle as well,” Koepke said. “The weather is calling for a wintery mix with rain potential after the snowfall. This will continue to put many parts of the region on high alert and will continue to have a potential impact to truck traffic for long haul trips to and from the Port of Vancouver. The port is continuing to operate with minimal waiting times for trucks, but the challenge is getting through the region with commercial vehicles.”
ENVIRONMENT
ajmc.com

Investigators Estimate Cost of Extending HER2-Directed Therapy With Biosimilars in British Columbia

Costs of extending human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) therapy for patients with metastatic breast cancer were estimated in a retrospective study. Eligibility to continue receiving human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-suppression therapy for metastatic breast cancer (mBC) in British Columbia is not unlimited. In a retrospective study presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, investigators sought to estimate the costs per patient (N = 230) of extending therapy beyond coverage limits.
CANCER
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
