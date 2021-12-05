Pokes, Flashes heading to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Cheyenne East High School alum and Hillsdale native Brody Cress continues his strong showing at the National Finals Rodeo as he took 4th place in the 5th round last night in Las Vegas, Cress was aboard Toyko Bubbles from the Calgary Stampede and rang up an 89.5 which was his best score of the rodeo so far. He won $9144 and is still first in the average with 435.5 on 5. The winner of the average earns $69,234 and that could push Cress over the top to win a world championship. Right now, he is in 3rd place in the world with $215, 798 in earnings, Stetson Wright is the leader in the saddle bronc at $243, 156. Also in the bronc riding former Sheridan College cowboy, Zeke Thurston had a 90.5 aboard Miss Valley from the Powder River Rodeo Company out of Riverton, WY. That earned him $18,724 and he is 2nd in the aggregate and 4th in the world standings.

HILLSDALE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO