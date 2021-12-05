ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Pokes, Flashes heading to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

By Cody Tucker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LARAMIE -- Balmy Boise, anyone?. Wyoming will face Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Dec. 21 inside Albertsons Stadium. This is the Cowboys second postseason trip to the blue turf in the last five seasons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT. Wyoming forced eight turnovers and...

