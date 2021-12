OpenLocker, Inc, a New Jersey-based technology startup company will launch its Legends of New Jersey Basketball NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Collection leading up to the return of the Garden State Hardwood Classic, a competition between long standing rivals, Rutgers University and Seton Hall, on December 12. The release of this limited edition series of digital collectibles is scheduled for 9:00pm EST, following presentations by the participating athletes at The Front Office’s RU-SHU Hoops Banquet on December 10, 2021. Eight notable alumni, who have all gone on to play professional ball, will be joined at the event by college basketball analyst, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and host of the College Hoops Today Podcast.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO