SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man has been sentenced for a deadly drug deal shooting. On Monday, Judge Eric Williams sentenced 18-year-old Nathaniel Brandy to 16-years and 5 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and an additional year in the county jail, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office for second degree murder, robbery and criminal use of a weapon.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO