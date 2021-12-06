Colton Underwood reveals the one person he still talks to in ﻿﻿Bachelor Nation

In April, Colton Underwood, a former professional athlete who’d been the lead of the reality franchise “The Bachelor” just two years prior, came out of the closet on “Good Morning America.” When considered in the most forgiving of lights, it seemed in the moment like a positive, potentially helpful thing. Prior to his interview, Underwood had been the subject of an ongoing scandal involving Cassie Randolph, the woman he’d chosen at the end of his “Bachelor” season. She had alleged Underwood had stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car, prompting her to file a restraining order against him. That’s a lot for the viewer at home to look past, but Underwood’s confession of internal torment and his looking to a more open and honest future suggested he was working to be better, to be a new man, in his post-television life.

