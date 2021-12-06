ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Underwood reveals the one person he still talks to in ﻿﻿Bachelor Nation

Cover picture for the articleAfter appearing on three seasons of Bachelor-related shows, Colton Underwood only maintains contact with one person from the series -- former host Chris Harrison. "I don’t watch the show. I mean, the only person that I really talked to is Chris [Harrison] still," the 29-year-old told Us Weekly. "Chris and I...

