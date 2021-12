A transgender swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team continued to smash records in the pool over the weekend. Lia Thomas won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:41.93 at the Zippy Invitational in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday to break the school’s all-time mark and establish the best time in the nation this season, according to the university. On Sunday, she won the 1,650 freestyle by more than 38 seconds in 15:59.71 to set another university record.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO