Westlake (14-0) has been blowing teams out all season, and the playoffs aren't any different. In the quarterfinals, they thumped Vandegrift 70-7 behind an incredible defensive effort with three interceptions, three blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. The Chaparrals scored 42 points in the second quarter to leave no doubt who was moving on.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO