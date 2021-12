Law school: The University of Alabama School of Law. Why did you decide to be a lawyer? After I got my law degree, I figured I didn't have much choice. Who has been someone who has inspired your legal career (can be a real person or a fictional character)? Judge Sim Lake and Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod. I clerked for both, and hardly a workday goes by that I don't think about my time in their chambers.

