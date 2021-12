Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Dec. 3. Troutman Pepper has received the Legal Services Innovation Award from The American Lawyer for its development and implementation of Engage, an AI-backed platform that finds the right attorney for the matter based on skill sets and experience, leveling the assignment playing field. The American Lawyer Industry Awards program honors the most exceptional lawyers, law firms, legal departments, and organizations in the country.

